Monday Motivation: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's cute morning workout PIC gets a goofy twist by Ishaan Khatter

Sharing a cute photo with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Mira Rajput gave fans a glimpse of her 'early morning crew'. However, the touch of goofiness was added by Ishaan.

Everyone needs the right kind of motivation on Monday to get out of bed and well, for Mira Rajput, the new week began on a sweet note as and Ishaan Khatter joined her for a workout. However, it seems when the trio got together, they had goofiness on their mind and the proof of it was shared by Mira on her social media handle via a selfie. Mira often shares her workout sessions with fans via her social media posts and many like to follow her tips and tricks.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a selfie in which we could see her, Ishaan and Shahid all pumped up to sweat it out on Monday. In the now-deleted selfie, we could see Shahid planting a sweet kiss on his wife Mira's forehead with his arm around her. Mira could be seen winking away while she clicked the photo. However, Ishaan's expression was the show stealer as he was seen sticking his tongue out to Mira and Shahid in a goofy move. The cute photo surely gives us a glimpse of how their morning workout got a goofy twist. Sharing the selfie, Mira called Ishaan and Shahid, "Early Morning Workout Crew."

Take a look:

Mira also shared a selfie of herself alone to show off her workout glow. She is seen sans makeup in the selfie. The star wife can be seen clad in a black top in the photo with her hair pulled back in a pony. Last night, Mira also shared how Shahid surprised her with a bouquet of flowers. She shared the photo on her social media handle of the flowers.

Take a look:

Seeing how the star wife and actors Shahid and Ishaan began their new week with a workout, surely is the right kind of motivation to be healthy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021. Besides this, he also has a web series with Raj & DK. On the other hand, Ishaan will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .

