Monday Motivation: Shahid Kapoor's early morning deadlift sets the tone right for a new week; PHOTOS

It is that day of the week again when people e find it difficult to get going after a lazy weekend. It is Monday again and we all need a lot of motivation to spring out of our beds into action. Well, today we have one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor giving us Monday motivation to hit the gym. The actor who never misses his workout routine took to his Instagram handle to post a glimpse of his early morning workout session.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor posted a picture from his home gym and it looks like the actor was prepping up to do deadlifts. In the picture, we can see a big mirror in which we can see a reflection of his entire gym. We can also see a floor mat and weights kept on it for Shahid to lift. He wrote, “Early morning deadlifts #thebest” on it. In the next story, Shahid posted a video of his feet as he was grooving to the beats of peppy music playing in the background. You need good music for that excellent workout, right?

Take a look:

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is backed by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. It is slated to release on Diwali 2021. Apart from this, Shahid is also shooting for Raj and DK's web show with Raashi Khanna.

