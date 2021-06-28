Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty adds ‘bhangra’ to cardio workout to kick off new week on a fun note; WATCH

Are you having Monday blues? Shilpa Shetty’s new workout video is all you need to see for some motivation.

Moving away from her regular Yoga sessions, Kundra opted for a unique workout session to start a new week. Her healthy eating habits and workout routine has become motivation for many. On Monday, the popular star dished out an intense exercise video for her followers. In the new gram video, the fitness queen added ‘Bhangra’ (Punjabi dance) to her cardio workout. The Hungama 2 actress did a side-to-side shuffle by dancing on the track ‘Sadi Gali’ from ’s ‘Tanu weds Manu’ movie.

Adding ‘Bhangra’ twist to her fitness routine Shilpa wrote, “An extreme lower-body-focussed high intensity Interval Training Drill, which conditions the heart & lungs as well. Burn more calories in less time. Making it fun by adding Bhangra Arms; and yes, adding ‘arms’ will burn more calories.” Shilpa also guided her followers on how to execute cardio in the ‘SSK’ way. “Try performing 3 to 4 rounds of 1 minute each. Rest for 1 minute after every round. Increasing the platform height will increase the intensity. If you are a beginner, start with 30 seconds per round on a 4" or 6" platform,” she wrote.

Take a look:

In her previous posts, ‘Life in a metro’ star gave a glimpse of her hair spa routine. In terms of work, Shilpa, who is currently judging ‘Super Dancer’ reality show, is set to make a comeback on the big screen. Her upcoming projects include ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Hungama 2’. Hungama 2 stars Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. It is directed by Priyadarshan and jointly produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures. Reportedly, Hungama 2 may head for an OTT release.

