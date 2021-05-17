Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty advises to 'be gentle with yourself': Prioritise what deserves your attention

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty shared her words of wisdom for fans amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The Hungama 2 actress also revealed how one could tackle an overwhelming situation.

Actress has been sharing updates on her social media handle since she revealed that her family had tested positive for COVID 19. Amid this, the actress has been doing her bit to spread positivity and on Monday, she shelled out words of wisdom that could help anyone tackle an overwhelming situation around them. The Hungama 2 actress urged everyone to remember that to take care of things around them, they themselves need to be okay. Shilpa urged everyone to 'be gentle' with themselves.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram handle, Shilpa expressed that one needs to prioritise what deserves one's attention. And, while doing so, she expressed that one must not ignore their own self. Sharing the thought, she shelled out the right kind of Monday motivation that could also help fans get through another week. She wrote, "To be able to stay united and help each other, we need to be gentle with ourselves. Prioritise what needs and deserves your attention before everything else. Please don’t neglect your health, your food, your sleep, or even your water intake."

Take a look:

Continuing further, Shilpa revealed a trick that everyone could use when they feel overwhelmed. She wrote, "When you feel everything around you is overwhelming; straighten your back, release your tongue hitting the roof of your mouth, and loosen your shoulders. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. You can ensure everyone around you is okay only when you are okay."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Shilpa shared a photo with COVID 19 positive husband, Raj Kundra. The businessman was quarantined while Shilpa was standing behind the glass window. The couple gave all a glimpse of 'love' in the time of Coronavirus. A few weeks ago, Shilpa revealed that except her, everyone in her family had tested positive for COVID 19. Post that, many of her close friends wished her family a speedy recovery. On the work front, Shilpa was a part of Super Dancer Chapter 4 judges' panel. However, she could not head out of the city for shoot. Hence, took over her place.

