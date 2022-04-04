Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty asks fans to push themselves & follow a routine, shares a Yoga video

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She never misses a chance to work out and often shares pictures and videos of her fitness journey. It is Monday today and Shilpa has taken to her Instagram handle to share a video of her doing Yoga and inspiring all her fans to get going and shed their laziness and get all the Monday motivation they need to start working out.

In the video, we can see Shilpa Shetty is lying on her Yoga mat and can be seen performing Yoga. Sharing the video she wrote, “The body always needs a little bit of a push to follow a routine when it has worked without much of a break. Feeling a little sluggish or lazy may feel natural, but never give in to your body’s demands completely. Give it enough rest, but don’t let it become inactive. So, today I spent a few minutes practising the Viparita Naukasana. It may not look like a very heavy routine, but it’s a power-packed one. It helps strengthen the lower back & pelvic region, shoulders & arms, and hips. It also improves the flexibility of the spine, massages abdominal organs, and improves digestion. However, if you’ve had abdominal surgery recently or are pregnant, please avoid this asana. Swasth raho, mast raho!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in the film Sukhee and the shooting is underway. The film is being directed by Sonal Joshi and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikha Sharma. Previously, she was seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan.

