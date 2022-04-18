Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty gives a perfect start to her week with a kickboxing session

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the actresses in Bollywood who are known as fitness icons for the youth. She is often seen promoting a healthy lifestyle and also tends to dish out major fitness goals to the fans. Interestingly, Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing impressive workout videos on her Instagram account which serves as a major motivation to her fans. And now, the Hungama 2 actress is once again making the headlines and has made it to the Monday Motivation segment as she has shared a new video of herself from the gym.

In the video, Shilpa was seen dressed in black gym gear and was quite high on energy for her cardio kickboxing session. She was seen performing several exercises in the 29 seconds video which were a perfect match for a good adrenaline rush. Shilpa captioned the post as, “This snippet from my Cardio Kickboxing session displays a combination of Squat with a Back Kick. It’s a powerful combo because it hits the glutes & legs really hard, and helps condition the heart & lungs. Perfect KICKstart into the new week after a long weekend. Do try it out!”

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently working on Sukhee which is helmed by Sonal Joshi. Besides, she is also making news for her movie Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirey Setia which will be finally hitting the screens on June 17 this year. The movie will be witnessing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G.