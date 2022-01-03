Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty indulging in new hip hop style aerobics will get you motivated to hit the gym

New year celebrations are over and almost everyone is back to their normal life. Many things may have changed for a lot of us but for Shilpa Shetty, one thing that was and will continue to remain an integral part of her life and will be unchanged is fitness. We all know what a fitness freak she is and how much she loves to work out. It is the first Monday of the year and the actress made sure to continue giving all her fans some much needed Monday motivation with her workout video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her new workout routine. She is beginning her year with so hip-hop style aerobics. Sharing this video, Shilpa wrote, “No better way to bring in some #MondayMotivation right after the New Year weekend than starting the day with some Hip Hop-style Aerobics. @yashmeenchauhan creates these fun routines to aim for a full body workout. This one is focussed on improving cardio-respiratory health, burn fat, improve arm-&-leg coordination, and (bonus) you get to learn some cool moves. In a 45-minute session, we burn some serious calories as we move our coordinated arms and legs in multiple directions. Also, it sharpens the brain too, as one has to remember a lot of moves in a sequence while we groove to our favourite music. Fun and Toning at the same time… 2-in-1 workout. New routines for the New Year. Wait and watch this space.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the film Hungama 2. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. It is the sequel of Priyadarshan's own 2003 film Hungama. It is loosely based on Priyadarshan's own 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram with a comedy sequence borrowed from his other Malayalam movie Vandanam.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's Sunday motivational quote will inspire you to 'Take a Breath'; See PIC