Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty performing yoga in a lawn is a sight to behold; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the most fittest actresses of Bollywood. She loves to work out. Her social media handle is filled with videos of her working out and motivating people to do the same. The actress is an expert in performing yoga. Well, today too Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her performing a yogasana and we bet that will get you rid of the Monday blues and give you all the motivation you need to get going.

In the video, we can see Shilpa Shetty performing an asana that can help you with spine flexibility, knee pain, digestion, etc. Sharing this video, the actress wrote, “I remember reading a quote by Shri B.K.S. lyengar a while ago, ‘Asanas maintain the strength and health of the body, without which little progress can be made. Asanas keep the body in harmony with nature.’ I enjoy practicing diverse asanas because each one of them helps me work on my mind, body, and soul effectively. I started my day with the Udarakarshanasana (or the abdominal twist), which is a part of Shankha Prakshalana: the yogic cleansing of the intestine. It surely helps relieve constipation and other digestive issues. But, it also helps remove toxins from the body, improves spine flexibility, and provides a good stretch to toes, ankles, & knee joints. No better way to start the week for me. Make the most of your day with yoga.”

Take a look:

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years with the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi. Currently, she’s also seen judging the reality TV show India’s Got Talent alongside Indian rap sensation Badshah and veteran actor Kirron Kher.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty encourages people to laugh, believes humour can get everyone through difficult times