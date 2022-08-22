Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty performs Yoga with an injured leg in wheelchair, shows nothing is impossible

Shilpa Shetty made it to the headlines after it was announced that she would enter Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Indian Police Force as a cop alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Well, several videos from the sets of the 8-part series have been circulating on social media and fans are super-excited to watch it. Recently, Shilpa had taken to her social media handle to inform her fans that she has been injured while performing an action sequence and has fractured her leg. Today she shared a video of her sitting on a wheelchair with a broken leg yet performing Yoga.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen stretching her body as she sits in a wheelchair. Sharing this video, Shilpa wrote, “After 10 days of resting in, I realised… no reason is good enough to not stretch. So, even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rusty. So… I decided to practice the routine of Parvatasana, followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadwajasana. Anyone who is unable to sit on the floor, or is suffering from knee or back pain can do these stretches on the chair. These asanas are beneficial to strengthen & improve the flexibility of the spine & the back muscle, and are also helpful for the digestive system. However, the third pose ‘Bharadwajasana (twisting pose)’ should be avoided during pregnancy. Don’t let anything get in the way of your routine. You can overcome the biggest hurdles simply by believing YOU CAN and having the WILL to change things.”

Click HERE to watch the video:

Speaking about Indian Police Force, it will premiere digitally, positively by year-end. Recently, Shilpa Shetty also shared a video from the sets which showcased Sidharth and her in action, while Rohit Shetty shot them. Apart from this, Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

