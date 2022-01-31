Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty pushes herself despite having a lazy day at the gym

We are on the last Monday of the first month of 2022, i.e, January. Well, be it the first Monday or the last, the Monday blues are always the same and there is no denying this fact. It takes a lot of fight with ourselves to keep us going through the day. Well, Shilpa Shetty is going through the same feeling. Yes! Even she does have a lazy day and today was that day. Yet, she shared a video of herself where she is trying to overcome this feeling and pushing herself only so that she can motivate her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle she shared a video of her lying on the floor of her gym whereas her instructor stands beside her laughing at her. Shilpa says Monday motivation as she looked extremely tired and started singing ‘maar daala’ as she tries to get up. Sharing this video Shilpa wrote, “Today’s fitness session was as long as January 2022 has been End of the month motivation is just about lying down on the mat and mentally preparing myself for the new month ahead But yes, even I have days like this. The only thing that motivates me is “your love”… and then, I’m at it again. What about you all… what was January like for all of you? Let me know in the comments, but tab tak… Swasth Raho, Mast Raho!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, last night we saw the finale of Bigg Boss 15 in which Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the season. Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty was the third runner up and could not make it to the top 3.

Shilpa Shetty reacted to her younger sister Shamita’s eviction and said, “Whatever yaar. God is great sabka malik ek hai and unko sab pata hai. Vo jo bhi decision leta hai saahi lete hai. Jo bhi hota hai acha ke liye hota hai. (God is great. They know everything so whatever happens, happens for the best).”

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty shares a sunkissed PIC as she expresses gratitude for small joys of life