Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty reveals the benefits of Suryanamaskar as she practices Yoga; Watch

Shilpa Shetty loves Yoga and is a staunch believer of it. She has always voiced its benefits and urged people to practice it. Shilpa's Instagram handle is filled with videos of her practicing Yoga's different asanas. Today, also the actress has shared a video in which she has revealed how Suryanamaskar is helpful for us. She has mentioned that sometimes, the simplest of things are the most beneficial.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “The humble Suryanamaskara may seem rather easy, but works perfectly & effectively on the entire body. This variation, known as the Dynamic Suryanamaskara, helps increase shoulders-and-core strength, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the erector spinae muscles. Additionally, it also stretches the hamstring and improves flexibility, reducing stress and anxiety. Isn’t it an all-in-one package? Do try it out and prepare yourself for the day & week ahead! Swasth Raho, Mast Raho.” In the video, she is seen in her garden, clad in Yoga attire and practicing Suryanamaskar. She looks fresh and flaunts her perfectly toned body.