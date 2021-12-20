Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty reveals the benefits of Suryanamaskar as she practices Yoga; Watch
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “The humble Suryanamaskara may seem rather easy, but works perfectly & effectively on the entire body. This variation, known as the Dynamic Suryanamaskara, helps increase shoulders-and-core strength, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the erector spinae muscles. Additionally, it also stretches the hamstring and improves flexibility, reducing stress and anxiety. Isn’t it an all-in-one package? Do try it out and prepare yourself for the day & week ahead! Swasth Raho, Mast Raho.” In the video, she is seen in her garden, clad in Yoga attire and practicing Suryanamaskar. She looks fresh and flaunts her perfectly toned body.
Take a look here:
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Hungama 2. The movie also featured Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri along with Shilpa. She will be seen next on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent. Recently, an FIR was filed against Shilpa and Raj Kundra. The couple has been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case.
