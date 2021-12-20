Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty reveals the benefits of Suryanamaskar as she practices Yoga; Watch

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Dec 20, 2021 10:04 PM IST  |  44.8K
   
News,shilpa shetty,raj kundra,Hungama 2
Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty reveals the benefits of Suryanamaskar as she practices Yoga; Watch
Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty loves Yoga and is a staunch believer of it. She has always voiced its benefits and urged people to practice it. Shilpa's Instagram handle is filled with videos of her practicing Yoga's different asanas. Today, also the actress has shared a video in which she has revealed how Suryanamaskar is helpful for us. She has mentioned that sometimes, the simplest of things are the most beneficial.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “The humble Suryanamaskara may seem rather easy, but works perfectly & effectively on the entire body. This variation, known as the Dynamic Suryanamaskara, helps increase shoulders-and-core strength, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the erector spinae muscles. Additionally, it also stretches the hamstring and improves flexibility, reducing stress and anxiety. Isn’t it an all-in-one package? Do try it out and prepare yourself for the day & week ahead! Swasth Raho, Mast Raho.” In the video, she is seen in her garden, clad in Yoga attire and practicing Suryanamaskar. She looks fresh and flaunts her perfectly toned body.

Take a look here:

shilpa-lawn

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Hungama 2. The movie also featured Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri along with Shilpa. She will be seen next on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent. Recently, an FIR was filed against Shilpa and Raj Kundra. The couple has been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty looks glamorous & classy in a high slit dress as she gets clicked outside a studio

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!