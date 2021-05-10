Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty on self preservation amid COVID 19: Do what allows you to strengthen yourself

Shilpa Shetty, who recently revealed everyone in her family except her tested COVID 19 positive, took to her social media handle to share motivating words amid the ongoing crisis. The actress urged everyone to take care of their mental health amid COVID 19 second wave.

Like the majority of Indians, also recently has been handling the impact of COVID 19 at home. The actress recently revealed that her kids Viaan Raj, Samisha along with her mother Sunanda Shetty, parents-in-law and husband Raj Kundra tested positive for COVID 19. Revealing the same, Shilpa explained how the last 10 days were 'difficult' for her and her family. Now, as a new week begins, the Hungama 2 actress Monday Motivation to inspire people battling COVID 19 to take care of their own mental health.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a photo of herself with folded hands standing in her garden. With it, she added a quote by Audre Lorde that reads, "Self-care is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation." In her caption, Shilpa motivated everyone to take care of their own mental well being and urged all to take time off if they were overwhelmed by whatever was happening amid COVID 19 pandemic. Part of her note reads as, "If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Monday motivation post:

Further, she urged everyone who was battling COVID 19 also to take time off and strengthen themselves mentally. She added, " For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!"

Meanwhile, as soon as Shilpa announced that everyone in her family except her had tested positive for COVID 19, celebs started praying for their speedy recovery. Kartik Aaryan, , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others also penned sweet wishes for the speedy recovery of Shilpa's loved ones in the comments on her post. On the work front, Shilpa was a part of the judges panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4. However, since the COVID 19 restrictions were imposed, the shoot moved out of state and Shilpa could not join the same.

