Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty shells out positive vibes as she urges fans to use energy to believe & heal

Kundra is one actress who has not just won millions of hearts with her impressive acting skills, but is also known for inspiring her fans with her social media posts. The actress has been an epitome of style and panache and has been a fitness icon. Besides, Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, often shares some motivating quotes on Instagram. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Dhadkan actress has dished out some positive vibes as she shared a motivational quote to mark the perfect start of the week.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa shared a quote about not wasting the energy in worrying. Instead, she asked people to utilise one’s energy in a positive direction in order to grow and heal in life. The quote read as, “Don’t use your energy to worry. Use your energy to believe, create, trust, grow, manifest and heal”. Shilpa captioned it as “Positive Vibes”. Needless to say, this thought provoking quote is the need of the hour, especially in the ongoing trying times.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Monday motivation post:

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been making the headlines with her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations lately. While the actress had welcomed Lord Ganesha with a lot of zeal this year, she has also shared a beautiful video of the visarjan ceremony with her family. Shilpa wrote, “With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our dearest GANNU RAJA and we will eagerly await his arrival next year! “पुढच्या वर्षी लवकर या!” #GanpatiBappaMorya #gratitude #blessed #GanpatiVisarjan #GannuRaja #GaneshChaturthi”.

