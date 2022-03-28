Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty's early morning yoga post will add years to your life; Watch

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for her presence on social media. The actress is often seen sharing her happy moments with the family on social media along with glimpses of her shoot diaries. Amid these, Shilpa’s workout videos are also a thing among the fans. The actress, who has been a fitness icon for the youth, is often seen sharing beautiful videos from her workout sessions which are a motivation for her massive fan following.

Interestingly, Shilpa has shared yet another workout video on Instagram today which has made it to our Monday Motivation segment. However, this time, the Hungama 2 actress was seen vouching for yoga. To note, Shilpa is known for practising yoga regularly. In the video, she was seen doing Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose) and Anjaneyasana (low lunge) and emphasised on the quote, “Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years”. In the caption, Shilpa also wrote, “Practicing Yoga early in the day sets the tone for the rest of my day. Make sure you’re working on your body every day”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shilpa, who was last seen in Priyadarshan’ Hungama 2, is currently shooting for Sukhee. In fact, she is often seen giving a glimpse of her onset fun which gets the fans excited about Sukhee. Besides, she is also seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent season 9, along with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

