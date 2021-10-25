Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty's 'willpower' of squatting with 20kgs is astonishing; See VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty and her fitness regime have always been a motivation for everyone. She is one such actress who always gives major fitness goals and indeed it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she is one of the fittest actresses of BTown. Even her social media is filled with videos and pictures of her working out and motivating people to hit the gym. Today, the actress posted yet another workout video where she made squatting with 20kgs weight look so easy. We bet after looking at this video you might get all the Monday motivation you need to hit the gym.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her working out in the gym. In the video, the actress held the 20kgs weight and could be seen squatting. The ease with which she did the squats made it look as if it is a cakewalk for her. The petite actress wore all-black athleisure. Sharing the video she wrote, “You Don't Find Will Power, You Create It! When you put your heart and mind to something, anything is possible. I’d been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened. It may look easy, but the 20-kg weighted squat is no mean feat! It helps strengthen the glutes, thighs, hamstring, calves, core, knee joints, and lower back. It’s also helps burn fat. A great start to the day and week!”

Take a look:

Recently, Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her kids Samisha and Viaan as she left for her weekend getaway to Alibaugh. Her mother was also with them but Raj Kundra was missing. In the photos, Shilpa is seen getting out of her car and taking care of her kids. She is seen holding onto her baby girl Samisha in her arms while Viaan is seen walking right beside her. Shilpa opted for a breezy blue romper for the day. She accessorised it with a black fanny pack, slip-on footwear and a cool pair of sunglasses. Shilpa left her hair open and looked pretty as she headed out with her kids and mother Sunanda Shetty.

The Hungama 2 actress recently returned from Goa after a quick work trip. While she was in Goa, Shilpa kept sharing photos on social media and left netizens curious about her project coming up in Goa. The actress had hinted at something coming up soon in one of her posts from Goa trip.

