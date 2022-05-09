Monday Motivation: Soha Ali Khan’s focus and dedication will motivate you to hit the gym

Monday is one such day of the week that often brings in a lot of laziness around it and people often find it difficult to strive through the day. But we bring to you a workout video of Soha Ali Khan who's active punches will make you want to pack your bags and hit the gym right away. Soha often shares videos of her working out and motivating others to stay fit and today too she did the same. Her effortless punches will leave you surprised.

In the video that Soha Ali Khan has shared, we can see her wearing a floral print yellow and blue sports bra and gym tights that she paired with white shoes. The actress tied her hair in a bun and looked completely focussed. She tied a ball from the ceiling that hung in front of her and could be seen jumping and punching the balls. Sharing this video the actress captioned it as, “Focus! Train your mind and your body.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th. They also attended the book launch event which was held in Mumbai and was attended by their family members Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Soha often shares cute pictures of her and her daughter and blesses our feeds with cuteness. It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch them.

