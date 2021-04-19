Monday Motivation: Sushmita Sen takes us inside 'meditation in action' as she nails 'gymnastic rings' workout

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share a glimpse of her workout at home with her gymnastic rings at home. The gorgeous star also revealed the secret behind staying fit in her note with the video and it is the right kind of Monday Motivation to begin the new week.

Actress Sushmita Sen has been in the headlines recently as she won a National Award for her work in social welfare and women empowerment. The gorgeous star shared a video on social media with her daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl recently and announced the amazing news to her fans. Post that, she even shared photos of herself holding the National Award in her hand. The actress continues to inspire everyone not just with her stellar performances on screen but even with her demeanor. Another thing with which Sushmita has been a motivator is her workout.

And, once again, she is back at it at her home gym. On Monday morning, Sushmita shared a video of herself working out with the help of gymnastic rings at her home gym. The Aarya star looked elated to be back at the gym and expressed the feeling as 'meditation' as she shared the video of her workout with fans. With it, Sushmita motivated her fans to stay healthy and fit. Not just this, she revealed that one needs will more than strength to nail the workout.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, "#meditation in action #sharing a feeling, I call alive It doesn’t take strength...it takes WILL!!! Back to my practice...HOW I’ve missed this feeling!!! I love you guys!!! #feel #alive #practise #will #breathe #gratitude #gymnasticrings #duggadugga." As soon as she shared the video, fans started dropping comments and called her 'Inspiring.'

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita has been working on the second season of her show, Aarya. In the first season, she managed to nail her act and left a lasting impact on fans. She along with actors like Sikander Kher and more were loved on the show. She was shooting for the same before the lockdown began.

Also Read|Sushmita Sen celebrates winning a National Award with boyfriend Rohman Shahawl daughters Renee & Alisah; WATCH

Share your comment ×