Monday Motivation: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani dancing on Hrithik’s song will help you swing through the week

Even though and Tiger Shroff have never accepted that they are dating, fans love to believe that they are a couple. In fact, the two look perfect together, and their constant spottings, vacation pictures and comments on each other’s posts are hints enough that there is something cooking between them. Well, both these actors Instagram page is filled with videos of their workout regime and their dance rehearsals. Today, to beat your Monday Blues, we have a throwback dance video posted by Disha that also features her rumoured beau Tiger.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s solo dance videos always make sure to steal the hearts of their fans. But, both of them dancing together is a real treat for the fans, and we bet after looking at it, you would be motivated to get up yourself and shake a leg. The song that these two rumoured lovebirds chose to dance is non-other than ’s from the movie Bang Bang. Disha had taken to her Instagram page last year and posted this video on Tiger’s birthday. She captioned the video as “This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny.”

Check it out:

Their chemistry looks sizzling, and we bet you would not be able to blink even for a second while watching these two dance.

Fans have showered so much love in the comments section. From calling them a ‘lovely couple’ to complimenting their dance, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani indeed will take your breath away.

How many hearts for Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff?

