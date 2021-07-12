Monday Motivation: Tiger Shroff’s backflips will help you have a ‘flying start to the week’

Taking to his Instagram, Tiger Shroff posted a video of him doing continuous backflips, and this is pure Monday Motivation.

It is Monday again, and we know that most of you must be suffering from the Monday blues syndrome. Don’t we all need that one push to make us fly in action and get through the week? Well, here is Tiger Shroff for all you guys that can make you have a flying start to the week. Also, it will definitely give you the much-needed motivation to stay active and fit. So in case, you are still sitting on your bed and yawning in glory, then we are sure that this video is what you need.

Tiger Shroff has always been super active not only on social media but also in real life. His fitness regime consists of many acrobatics and gymnastics that fans have always been in awe of. It is always a treat to our eyes to see him performing such stunts. Well, the Baaghi actor once again made sure to stun all his fans with yet another flying video. We are sure that after you look at the video, the only question that would come to your mind is that, ‘does this man have any bones in his body?’

Tiger Shroff posted a video on his Instagram doing continuous backflips and this is what we call a Monday motivation.

Take a look here:

Taking to his Instagram, Tiger captioned the video as, “Hope u guys have a flying start to the week.” Indeed! Who wouldn’t have a flying start after looking at this video?

So now we hope that you are pumped to have a great week ahead. Thanks to Tiger Shroff!

What do you have to say about this video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

