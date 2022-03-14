Monday Motivation: Tiger Shroff’s video of sweating out in the gym will get you charged up

Tiger Shroff – the actor, who had made his big Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, has successfully managed to carve a niche for himself as an action hero. Not just he leaves the fans stunned with his high octane action sequences on the big screen, his workout videos also serve as a motivation for his massive fan following. Tiger has certainly become synonymous with fitness and is often seen pulling out impressive workout routines. And the War star is once again making headlines as he has doled out major Monday motivation with his recent post on Instagram.

Taking to his social media handle, Tiger has shared a video of himself working out in the gym. In the video, the Student of The Year 2 actor was seen flaunting his perfectly sculpted back as he did some dead hang pull-ups. His ripped shoulders and chiselled physique not just raised the temperatures but also dished out major fitness goals. Tiger, who happens to be a fitness freak, was certainly enjoying working out and captioned the video as, “Thank God it’s Monday” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s workout video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tiger has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor is currently working on Heropanti 2 which happens to be the sequel of his debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and is slated to release on April 29 this year. Besides, he is also working on Ganapath Pati 1 with Kriti Sanon and will also be collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the first time for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

