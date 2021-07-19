Monday Motivation Video: Disha Patani aces 'flying' backflip, nails the landing and impresses Sussanne Khan

Actress Disha Patani took it upon herself to shell out the right kind of fitness inspiration for fans on Monday. The Malang star shared a workout video that managed to wow netizens.

If there is one actress whose name is synonymous with fitness in Bollywood, it is . The Malang star is often seen sweating it out at the gym and her videos serve as inspiration to fans. Speaking of this, to ward off all Monday blues for fans and give them the motivation for the entire week, Disha shared a video on her handle where she nailed a backflip stunt. The video featuring the gorgeous actress has now gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by Disha on her Instagram reels, the actress can be seen excited about nailing a backflip. She is seen climbing a huge pile of mats and then taking flipping backwards. As she landed perfectly, Disha celebrated and showed a victory sign on camera. She even made a heart sign as she celebrated her perfect backflip. Disha is seen clad in a black tee with matching shorts in the video. Sussanne Khan was among the first ones to comment on the video. She wrote, "wowwwww".

Earlier on Monday, Disha had shared a special appeal for Mumbaikars for stray dogs and urged them to stay inside their buildings amid the 'crazy Mumbai rains'. The actress had shared her thoughts in a note on her social media handle on Monday morning.

On the work front, Disha will feature in Ek Villain Returns with , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to 2014 flick starring , and Riteish Deshmukh. Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with .

