Monday Motivation: Want to be flexible like Shilpa Shetty? Watch her reveal the yoga asanas for it

Another week has kicked off with Monday blues kicking in for most of us. However, to kick the blues in the bud, Shilpa Shetty is here with the perfect Monday Motivation for all her fans. The Hungama 2 actress is quite a diligent and disciplined follower of Yoga and often shares videos of her workout session to inspire fans to take it up. Speaking of this, on Monday, Shilpa shared a new video in which she is seen sharing tips to improve one's flexibility and posture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video in which she is seen nailing Vrikshasana followed by the Virabhadrasana with a Natrajasana twist. The star is seen working out in her garden amid the fresh air. In a pink tank top with black tights, Shilpa seemed calm as she practised her asanas and stretched. Sharing the video, Shilpa revealed that the asanas improve 'balance, posture & flexibility, concentration & focus, and mind-body coordination'. The Hungama 2 actress wrote, "Nothing better than starting the day with yoga. It prepares the mind, body, and soul for a fantastic day ahead."

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been in the headlines lately for her unconditional support for her sister Shamita Shetty, who is a part of Bigg Boss 15. Shilpa has been rooting for Shamita on her social media handles and urging fans to vote for her. On the work front, Shilpa made her comeback last year in Hungama 2 with Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. Currently, she is on the panel of India's Got Talent with Kiron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

