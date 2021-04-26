Monday Motivation: When Salman Khan ‘overpowered the horse power’ as he beat his horse in a race; WATCH

Salman Khan, who will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, never miss a chance to dish out fitness goals and motivate fans for a healthy lifestyle.

is one of the most talked about celebrities in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following across the world. In his career of over three decades, the Dabangg star has managed to win millions of hearts not just with his charming looks and impressive acting prowess but also for his love for fitness. Salman has been a fitness icon for his fans who never fails to dish out major fitness goals to youngsters. In fact, he often leaves the fans amazed with his stupendous transformations for his movies.

So, in today’s Monday motivation segment, we bring you a throwback video of Salman Khan wherein he was leaving everyone surprised with his sprint sessions. In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was seen running along with his horse in the ground and much to everyone’s surprise, he managed to beat the horse in the race. Apparently, this video was shot at his farmhouse and the 55 year old actor has once again defied age in all sense while exuding major fitness goals. He had captioned the image as, “Overpower horse power ... fun run with @iamzahero”.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s throwback video:

As of now, the superstar is making the headlines for his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the cop drama also stars , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The movie will be releasing on May 13 and will be having a digital release. Besides, he will also be seen in the Sajid Nadiadwala production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

