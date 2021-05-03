Monday Motivation: When Salman Khan proved age is just a number as he did his rigorous workout

In today’s segment of Monday motivation, Salman Khan’s throwback workout video will give you major fitness inspiration.

is not just an actor but an emotion and there are no second thoughts about it. The superstar, who has been ruling the industry for over three decades now, has won millions of hearts not just by his acting skills and dapper looks but his swag and style statement is also a thing among the fans. This isn’t all. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star has also emerged as a fitness icon for his million fans across the world and doesn’t fail to dish our major fitness goal be it on or off the screen.

Interestingly, we got our hands on a throwback video of Salman’s workout session which serves as a perfect Monday motivation factor wherein he has been proving that age is just a number and that he can still give the youngsters a run for their money. In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star was seen dressed in a grey t-shirt and brown shorts and was busy doing a legs workout but with a twist. Along with using weights for the leg press workout, he got two of his security personnel to use them as additional weight. Now that’s what you call dedication. Isn’t it?

Take a look at Salman Khan’s workout video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is looking forward to the release of his much awaited cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and in the lead and will be releasing on digital platforms on May 13 this year.

Also Read: Radhe Trailer OUT: Salman Khan as an undercover cop faces off with Randeep Hooda to ‘clean up the city’ on Eid

Share your comment ×