Monday Motivation: Yami Gautam is at 'peace' as she kicks off new week with Yoga & leaves us inspired

Yami Gautam, who got hitched to Aditya Dhar in June, is back to the sets of her films. However, recently, the actress took us inside her workout session and shelled out the right kind of motivation.

Actress is back to Mumbai after her wedding with Aditya Dhar back in June and since her return, the star has immersed herself in work. The actress resumed work on her film A Thursday and recently, posters of her upcoming release Bhoot Police also came out. Amid being the centre of activity, fans surely would be wondering how the actress keeps herself at 'peace'. Well, the answer to that came in Yami's recent post as she kicked off a new week with Yoga and gave us all the Monday Motivation we need.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami dropped a glimpse of herself as she performed Yoga at home. In the photo, the Bhoot Police star is seen sitting with her eyes closed on the floor in her living room. She is seen sporting a pink sports bralette with tie-dye shorts. With her eyes closed and hands folded, the actress seemed to be lost in meditation as she tried to attain 'peace' before kicking off the new week. Sharing the photo, Yami wrote, "At peace."

Take a look:

As soon as Yami shared the photo, fans began dropping sweet comments on the same. A fan wrote, "Cuttteeee." Another wrote, "Lovely." Another fan wrote, "Stunning @yamigautam." The actress received a lot of love from her followers as she inspired them to kick off their day with Yoga.

Meanwhile, her wedding photos with Aditya Dhar had left netizens in complete awe. It was in the first week of June that she and Aditya took to social media to share the news about their wedding with the first photo. The announcement by the couple left everyone including industry friends surprised. Yami shared the photo and wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.Love,

Yami and Aditya." Since then, several photos and videos from her wedding in Himachal Pradesh with all rituals had taken the internet by a storm.

On the work front, Yami will be seen as Maya in Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is all set to drop on Disney+Hotstar soon. It is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Besides this, Yami also is shooting for A Thursday.

Credits :Yami Gautam Instagram

