Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea from court seeking permission for foreign travel

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making the headlines ever since her name emerged in the money laundering case. According to media reports, Jacqueline has been linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who has been the main accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case and is currently in jail. Recently, there were reports that Jacqueline had filed a plea in the court seeking permission to travel abroad for her professional commitments. But as per the recent update, the Ram Setu actress has now withdrawn the plea.

To note, Jacqueline sought a 15-days exemption to attend the IIFA Awards in Dubai a week ago along with permission to travel to France and Nepal for her work commitments. As per a report published in ANI, Jacqueline withdrew the petition as the dates for the event were shifted to June. It is also reported that the Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai actress had even asked the Enforcement Directorate to return her Sri Lankan passport, however, her request was denied as the officials stated that if she gets the passport then she might not come back to India.

For the uninitiated, Jacqueline was stopped from travelling abroad earlier after a lookout circular was issued against her. In fact, she was also detained at the Mumbai International Airport last year.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Jacqueline has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress, who was last seen in John Abraham starrer Attack Part 1, will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year. On the other hand, Jacqueline will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial Cirkus. The movie also features Pooja Hegde in the lead and is slated to release on Christmas this year.

