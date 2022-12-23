Money Laundering Case Update: Court dismisses Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to go abroad

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez , who is busy promoting her film Cirkus nowadays, suffered a major setback following which she withdrew from a Delhi court her plea for permission to go abroad. She is nowadays under the scanner of government officials owing to her alleged involvement in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case. For those unaware, some of the popular works of the 37-year-old actress are Race 2, Housefull 2, Kick, and Judwaa 2 to name a few.

The actor, as reported by the news agency PTI, told the court about her decision after the judge said the question of charge should first be decided. “You can withdraw the application and let the question of charge first be decided. Otherwise, I will pass a judicial order,” the judge said.

Thereafter, the actor, as reported by PTI, had a discussion with her lawyers and informed the court that she was withdrawing her application “at this stage”.

During the arguments, the Enforcement Directorate opposed her plea, saying “if she is allowed to go abroad she may not return.”

“She is a foreign national. Though she has her career here, she can make her career somewhere else (also),” the anti-money laundering agency said, as reported by PTI.

The next date of hearing, in this case, is January 6.

About the Case

Since December 2021, Fernandez has been under the scanner for being involved in a money laundering case involving Rs 200 crore. The investigation is being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who questioned Fernandez. In August this year, the Enforcement Directorate named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the same money-laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

