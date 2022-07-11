Monica Dogra opens up on her secret marriage & being pan-sexual: I was married to a kind man

Monica Dogra is a musician and actress. She is being appreciated for her role in Ekta Kapoor's web series The Married Woman which also featured Ridhi Dogra, Suhaas Ahuja, and Imaad Shah. It was based on Manju Kapur's book, A Married Woman. Now, Monica opened up about being pan-sexual and how she kept her marriage a secret from the media for a very long time. The singer-actor came out as pan-sexual last year via Instagram.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she revealed that she came across the term 'pansexual' only five or six years ago before which everything was "very black and white." Recalling her journey, she said that when she was little, she was a tomboy some days, and on other days hyper-feminine. She added that she liked to express both sides of herself. Monica also said that she never kissed a girl or had a full-blown sexual experience with a girl until she was in college. "I was drunk at a party. It wasn’t until much later, that I felt I had fully fallen in love with a biological female who was masculine presenting. That really screwed with my head. Up until that point, I identified as straight," she said.

Further, talking about her secret marriage, she called him 'a very gentle, kind, wise and extremely understanding man.' Monica said, "I had to tell him I felt an attraction for my co-star in a film I had acted in, about a trans woman who wanted to transition. He held my hands and understood me. That made me love him even more." The singer stated that they've gone their separate ways and have chosen to dissolve their marriage.

Monica also revealed that she was ashamed of her gender and was also molested by her cousins in India. She said that her biggest outlet for telling the truth and exploration has been her art. "If you look at my music videos and listen to my lyrics, I’ve been revealing my soul for a long time," she said. On the work front, she was last seen in the 2021 web series, Cartel.

