Monica Dogra shares her concern about the COVID19 outbreak
"There comes a time in every lifetime, where something drastic comes and disrupts the automatic rhythm of your life. You can say we all fall into patterns quite easily. COVID-19 reminds us of how fragile we are. COVID-19 is challenging us to work on real intimacy and connection within ourselves and with each other, and most importantly, with the planet," Monica told IANS.
She deed: "My message is to humbly accept the crises as something we have attracted due to lack of mindfulness. Even complacency is participation when the way humanity is living is so deeply flawed. We will get through this."
Stay at home. Without fear. Instead with deep knowing. Explain to all you know... it is our civic duty. . . Everything seems to have shut down for the most part. We have more time than ever before and few distractions . . I’d like to invite all of you who say that there just never seems to be time for meditation.... to sit for 5 minutes with deep and contemplative breathing . . Those who sit for 10... sit now for 15... those who sit for 15... sit for 20 minutes! . . Let’s hold an intention of a deepening awareness... a more mindful existence. Let us breathe in and breathe out in gratitude for life... in prayer for the well being of all. . . lokah samastah Sukhino bhavantu
Meanwhile, she is happy with the public reaction to her latest independent song "Secret sauce". The song has been written and performed by Monica and, according to her, it is a special project for her. She collaborated with the international beatmaker and soca music producer Keshav Chandradath Singh to create the song.
The video of the song has been released online and it features Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar with the singer. Prateik and Monica incidentally featured together in Kiran Rao's 2011 directorial debut, "Dhobi Ghat", a film that shot them to overnight fame.
