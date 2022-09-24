Monica, O My Darling Teaser: Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao set the retro mood right in the dark comedy

After 2018's critically acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and a recent short in Netflix anthology Ray, Vasan Bala is all set to return with Monica, O My Darling. Backed by Netflix India, the film's first look has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to see the film. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in the lead role, the film's first look dished out retro vibes. Today at the Tudum Global Fan Event, a sneak peek of a song from the film featuring Rajkummar and Huma was released and we bet this will get you on the dance floor.

Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to the perfect mayhem of the lives of the people who laid it out. Lust, blackmail, betrayal, blood, whodunnit, and some robots crushing human skulls- Join your favourite actors on a roller coaster of dark and devilish twists and turns in this crime drama where survival is the key. In the teaser, we can see Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao bring the retro era alive on the dance floor.