Monokini clad Tara Sutaria and beau Aadar Jain soak up Maldivian sun in stunning PHOTOS from their getaway

Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who have recently returned to Mumbai from Maldives vacay, have shared their stunning pictures from the tropical paradise.

Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Aadar Jain had an amazing time holidaying at the Maldives and their social media proves the same. For the unversed, the couple jetted off to the tropical paradise to ring in the actress’ 25th birthday and enjoyed every bit of their vacay. Post enjoying their romantic gateway, the duo has returned to Mumbai. However, going by their latest social media posts, it looks like the duo is still having the hangover of their fun filled vacation as they have dropped stunning pictures on their respective Instagram handles.

The Marjaavaan star shared an alluring photo of herself wherein she can be seen slaying in a monokini. In the picture, the diva flaunts her toned body and legs as she soaks up Maldivian sun. Needless to say, Tara is looking piping hot in the picture that has taken the internet by storm. The diva looks beautiful with her tresses and her make-up game is on point. Not just netizens, her picture has left Aadar too in awe of her beauty. He commented, “Legsss.”

Aadar, on the other hand, also shared his stunning clicks on his Instagram. In the photos, he can be seen chilling on a beach while enjoying the sun. One simply cannot miss the beautiful view in the backdrop.

Check out Tara and Aadar’s post below.

Meanwhile, Tara and Aadar, who have been dating each other for quite some time, were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen happily posing together for the pictures and was at their sartorial best. While the actress was seen sporting a stylish black top with camouflage pants and black shoes. Aadar, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue sweater and blue jeans.

