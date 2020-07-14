A month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, here’s all that happened post Bollywood lost a star

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on Jun 14, 2020. The late star’s untimely demise left many questions unanswered in the minds of his loved ones. However, here’s all that happened in the past month.

Sushant Singh Rajput- it’s not just a name anymore, it is an emotion. The handsome and talented star who entertained everyone with his terrific performances in films tragically ended his life a month ago on June 14, 2020. His demise came like a jolt for the entire nation that included the Bollywood fraternity and all his fans. While several reasons were cited for Sushant’s untimely demise, the police continue to investigate the case. Sushant had been a part of several films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and more, and with each, he left an indelible imprint on people’s hearts.

Sadly, when the news of Sushant’s demise broke, his fans, family, friends and close ones all were devastated. His demise seemed like a wake-up call for everyone as it triggered several things that have been going on till now. As today, July 14, marks Sushant’s first month death anniversary, we take you back to retrace everything that happened post the world of showbiz lost its most loved, shining and talented star.

1. Utter shock and disbelief over Sushant’s demise triggered several of his fans to reportedly end their life (Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving everyone including Bollywood, friends, family and fans in utter shock. While many tried to comprehend as to why Sushant would cut short his life, others expressed grief over it. Many celebs even poured in heartfelt tributes on social media for Sushant and remembered his legacy. However, some unfortunate incidents also took place wherein Sushant's sister in law reportedly could not bear his loss and passed away. That came as another jolt to all in Sushant's family as they were still in shock over his demise. Further, fans of the actor who looked up to him immensely, could not come to terms with his sad demise. Sad reports from different parts of the country came in of Sushant's fans passing away as they were unable to cope with his loss. A report stated that a 21-year-old fan in Visakhapatnam could not handle Sushant’s untimely passing and she ended her life. Similar reports of followers ending their lives came in from other parts adding more sadness to the Sushant’s passing among his fans.

2. , Shekhar Suman and others claimed he was a victim of nepotism

While fans, friends and family were still trying to overcome grief and shock of Sushant’s demise, his sudden passing rekindled the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Several claims were made by fans that Sushant was never given a fair chance in Bollywood and that he lost films due to nepotism. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been standing up against nepotism right from the start, took a strong stand for Sushant and slammed an award show for not acknowledging the deserving artists' work. Further, she even questioned Big wigs of Bollywood over the matter. Even Shekhar Suman claimed that in Sushant’s case, there is more than what meets the eye and hence, he started a ‘Justice for Sushant’ petition wherein he urged fans to join him in his movement for the late actor. Hair Stylist Sapna Bhavnani also claimed that Sushant was struggling at times and that no one in Bollywood really stood up for him. She called out people for posting about him post his demise in a post. Shekhar Kapur too vocally mentioned that he knew about Sushant’s pain and that he would cry on his shoulder. Originally, Sushant and Shekhar had to do a film Paani together. But it was shelved by the makers. Shekhar claimed in his tweet that he knew what was bothering him. Sanjay Nirupam, a congress minister also claimed that Sushant lost 7 films in the past few months post Chhichhore and that it was because of industry’s ‘ruthlessness.’ MP Manoj Tiwari also raised voice over this matter and mentioned that when an outsider makes his place in Bollywood, several people try to block his way. He even demanded a CBI probe in the matter. Sushant’s demise triggered the nepotism debate again and it still is a reason for fans outrage.

3. , , , relentlessly trolled

Once the debate about nepotism was rekindled, fans of Sushant were heartbroken over how the actor could have allegedly faced the same. Many called out big names from Bollywood like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more over nepotism. In this process, a lot of comments were passed on Karan, Salman, Sonam, Alia on social media. Owing to this, Alia, Karan, Sonam turned off their comments on social media. In the past month, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt lost a huge number of followers on social media as many of Sushant’s fans wanted justice for the actor.

4. Family’s tribute to Sushant aka their ‘gulshan’

Sushant’s family including his father KK Singh and sisters paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor post his tervi and released a statement. In it, they remembered their ‘gulshan’ and expressed their grief over his loss. Further, his family mentioned that as a tribute to Sushant they would be converting his house in Rajiv Nagar, Patna into a memorial where all his belongings would be kept. The statement further revealed that Sushant’s family decided to set up a foundation in his name for all talented young individuals from various fields like cinema, sports and science. As they remembered Sushant’s legacy, his family shared that they will continue to maintain the late actor’s social media accounts and keep his memories intact. With this, the family thanked each and every fan of Sushant for their love and support in the hour of immense grief and sorrow.

5. Mumbai Police and its investigation

Sushant’s demise on June 14, 2020, left everyone shocked and the Mumbai Police immediately swung into action. While no note was recovered post Sushant’s demise, the autopsy report confirmed that the actor passed away due to asphyxia due to hanging. Initially, the Mumbai police recorded statements of all those who were in touch with the actor. Even his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was summoned. She recorded her statement for 9 hours at the Police station. Stars like Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant’s close friend Siddharth Pittani and others also recorded their statement in the case. Statements of his family members also were recorded including his father who revealed that Sushant was low at times. But he mentioned that they did not know that the actor was ‘depressed.’ The police have been probing the case from all different angles and hence, recently, it was reported that Shekhar Kapur also was asked to record his statement. Reportedly, the filmmaker emailed his statement to the Mumbai police. The case of Sushant’s demise is being probed diligently while fans continue to demand CBI enquiry in the matter.

6. Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara’s stellar trailer response

Amid all the debates on social media, it was announced that Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The trailer of the film was released and it managed to break all records. Infact, Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara’s trailer managed to garner a record number of likes in less than 24 hours and it beat Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War in the same. Further, the trailer trended on YouTube for the longest time and fans were overwhelmed to see Sushant as Manny in the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars.

7. Sushant’s performance in Dil Bechara’s title track hailed by netizens

Last week, the first song of Sushant’s film Dil Bechara was launched and it left netizens in awe. Sushant as Manny was seen dancing his heart out in the song and his fans were overcome by emotion to see him in a cheerful on screen. The song was the last song that Sushant shot for when the film was being made and the entire track was shot in a single take. Farah Khan revealed that she had faith in Sushant that he could handle it and hence, she opted to do it in a single take. The song is crooned by AR Rahman and fans of Sushant have been remembering the late star by listening to it on a loop.

8. Rhea Chakraborty’s heartfelt tribute to Sushant

Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence over his demise and penned her heart out in an emotional and overwhelming tribute to late Sushant. Rhea expressed in her note that it was Sushant who taught her to love and that she will never be able to come to terms with losing him. She praised him and mentioned his love for stars and galaxies. Rhea ended her heartfelt note as she wrote, “30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond.”

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×