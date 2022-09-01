Moods, Mumbai and Mira Rajput- 3 things you need to make your Thursday better

Shahid Kapoor recently treated his Insta family to a new picture of him with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor twinning in shimmery attires after they were snapped by paparazzi at fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding. Just days after this development, Mira Rajput dropped a new picture of herself enjoying the scenic beauty of Mumbai shores right from her home.

Mira Rajput's Instagram Post

Mira today, chose to wear a graceful short frilly skirt dress that fitted her absolutely perfectly. Along with this, she opted for a no-makeup look and flashed her million-dollar smiles that won the hearts of many. The Instagram Post, shared by Shahid Kapoor’s better half has garnered over 58,000 likes as of now, wherein many of them commented with a heart emoji. “So pretty”, wrote an Instagram user on her post while others wrote “Cute” and dropped a bunch of heart and fire emojis in it.

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's Wedding

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are among the well-known designers in the entertainment industry. After dating for a long period, the two tied the knot on Sunday at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo, who have been together for almost 10 years now, finally decided to take their relationship a step further. Both Indian fashion designers together have weaved magic with their Indo-western and contemporary designs for years.

Shahid Kapoor's professional commitments:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Shahid will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming movie Farzi. Pinkvilla recently reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story, which will go on floors this year. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.

Also Read: Anaita Shroff Adajania shares unseen PICS from Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s wedding: Congrats my lovely beings