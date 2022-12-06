More glimpses from Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash: Sara Ali Khan arrives late; Shilpa, Shamita get papped

It was a starry night in the world of Bollywood as several high-profile celebrities gathered under one roof to celebrate popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra ’s birthday. Here, we have spotted several celebrities including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and more under one roof. And now, we have spotted some late arrivals at the party as well.

It looks like the star-studded bash is not over yet as Sara Ali Khan arrived just a few hours ago at the bash. If speculations are to be believed, she turned up late as she was busy shooting for her upcoming film. She was seen wearing a white top with frilly jeans and aced her look by flashing her million-dollar smile.

Also, we have papped Indian billionaire businessman, who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla.

Amongst others who have made a timely arrival at the bash include Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and more.

Have a look at the glimpses of the bash below.