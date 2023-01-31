More PICS: Ahan Shetty shares UNSEEN glimpses from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding festivities

Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot with actress Athiya Shetty on January 23. They got married in an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by their families and close friends. The wedding took place at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow Jahaan, in Khandala. The couple announced their wedding on Instagram by sharing a series of lovely pictures from the ceremony, and they went viral in no time! After that, Athiya and KL Rahul Shetty also dropped pictures from their mehendi, sangeet and other pre-wedding festivities. If you still haven’t had enough of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding pictures, we’ve got something for you! Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty has shared a fresh set of pictures from the pre-wedding festivities, and they’re unmissable!

The first picture shared by Ahan is from the Muhurtham ceremony, a pre-wedding ritual that marks the beginning of the wedding. The picture shows Athiya posing with her brother Ahan, mom Mana Shetty and dad Suniel Shetty. They are seen posing under a huge tree, and they make for a picture-perfect family. For the occasion, Athiya wore a beige and pink coloured kanchivaram saree, while Suniel Shetty is seen in a blue kurta and white pyjama. Mana Shetty looks beautiful in a red and white saree, while Ahan is seen in an ivory kurta.

Another picture shared by Ahan gives a glimpse of the haldi décor, while the next few pictures show him dressed in a pink kurta by Anita Dongre. Another unseen picture from the wedding festivities shows Athiya Shetty standing next to her brother. Athiya looks gorgeous in a red and golden ethnic suit, and huge statement earrings, while Ahan is seen holding the mic and giving a speech. He is seen wearing an olive green kurta. Sharing the pictures, Ahan wrote, “Us.” Take a look!