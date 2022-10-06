More PICS: Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor on her baby shower; Captions it 'just love'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. The couple tied the knot this year in April. Ahead of the baby's arrival, family and friends of the couple celebrated it. On Wednesday, they organised a baby shower function for mom-to-be Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and many others marked their presence at the function. It was organised at Vastu, the couple is staying there. The pictures have been shared by the family members on their social handles and are also trending. Today, the actress also shared the pictures on her Instagram account.

Alia Bhatt’s post:

The actress just captioned it as ‘Just love’ followed by yellow hearts. In a series of pictures, we can see her posing with Ranbir Kapoor. In the first picture, we saw both parents to be are laughing and in the second Ranbir is seen kissing Alia. She has also shared pictures with family members including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahini, Anushka Ranjan and others. They had marigold decorations for the function. It was looking beautiful.