More PICS from Kiara Advani’s FIRST Holi celebration post wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s fans were in for a surprise yesterday as the newlyweds dropped some gorgeous pictures of themselves from their Haldi ceremony. Needless to say, the Shershaah couple looked mesmerizing and beautiful, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the dreamy pictures. That’s not all! Kiara and Sidharth also shared a picture from their first Holi celebration post marriage. Sidharth was seen posing with Kiara in the Holi selfie, and he wrote that he is celebrating 'first Holi with the Mrs'. Now, we came across some more pictures of Kiara from the Holi bash, in which she is seen posing with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Ayan Mukerji was also seen at the same Holi bash.

Kiara Advani’s unseen Holi 2023 pictures

One of the pictures shared by Tanya Ghavri on her Instagram stories shows her hugging Kiara Advani at the Holi bash. “Love you @kiaraaliaadvani holi hain!!!” she wrote. Kiara looks uber-cool in an oversized white shirt knotted at the front, paired with blue denim jeans. She is seen wearing chic white-framed sunglasses and has her hair tied back in a bun. Kiara’s face is covered in gulaal, and she looks oh-so-happy in the picture. In another picture, Kiara is seen posing with Tanya, and left her hair open in this picture. “Poser alert!!! @kiaraaliaadvani,” wrote Tanya.

Another picture from the same bash shows Tanya posing with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Check out the pictures from the Holi party below!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Haldi ceremony

In pictures from haldi ceremony shared yesterday by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, they are seen wearing matching orange outfits. While Kiara looked lovely in an orange sleeveless kurti with golden embroidery, Sidharth wore a breezy orange printed kurta for the occasion.

