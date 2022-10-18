MORE PICS from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's stunning pre-wedding festivities held in Delhi

Just today, Richa Chadha dropped a post on Instagram with fresh pictures of the ceremonies keeping hubby Ali Fazal in the frame. In pictures—we can see Richa Chadha looking absolutely gorgeous in her bridal attire and Ali can’t stop looking at her.

Weeks ago, Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal concluded their wedding festivities. The duo began trending on social media after they dropped pictures of their fairytale wedding ceremonies that were held in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. Clearly, we know fans are craving to watch more pictures of these lovebirds.

Soon after the couple dropped in the pictures, they broke the internet and received over 23,000 likes in just 3 hours.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal decided to hold their wedding ceremonies in the first week of October. However, if reports are to be believed, the couple got ‘legally’ married about 2.5 years ago and did not opt to hold their wedding ceremonies in a grand manner owing to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the ease of restrictions, the couple decided to hold their wedding ceremonies in style. While the pre-wedding ceremonies were held in Delhi, the wedding reception was held in Mumbai.

The couple’s wedding reception held in Mumbai was no less than a star-studded affair wherein we saw actors Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Sanya Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad in attendance.

For the unversed, actress Richa Chadha made her Hindi film debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in the year 2008. With constant determination and grit, she rose to fame by playing a supporting role in the film Gangs of Wasseypur, where her role as the foul-tongued wife of a gangster earned her several accolades.

Ali Fazal, on the other hand, has been seen in films like Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011), Baat Ban Gayi (2013), and Bobby Jasoos (2014) to name a few.

