More pictures from Shanaya Kapoor's Ibiza vacay with friends; Actress looks gorgeous in white halter dress

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in recent years. She has lately been making headlines for her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. Shanaya has a huge social media fan base and occasionally surprises them with beautiful photos and videos. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, the star kid is no less than a Bollywood diva and excels at keeping fans interested by sharing every pleasant occasion she has with her friends, family, and loved ones. Meanwhile, the upcoming debutante is currently having the time of her life with her friends in Ibiza and has treated her Insta family to a new set of pictures, and this time in an all-white outfit. In the images, the actress can be seen enjoying her time at the beach with her friends.

She also treated her fans to a mirror selfie that showed her in a short white halter dress. Sharing the post, Shanaya wrote, "carpe diem," which means (seize the day). Soon after she shared the post, her father, Sanjay Kapoor, wrote, "Hello globe trotter, missing you," while her mother, Maheep Kapoor, dropped several heart emoticons in the comment section.

Have a look at Shanaya’s post:

Earlier, the star kid shared a post in which she was seen exploring some gorgeous monuments in Ibiza and indulging in some yummy food with her friends. She also treated her fans to some mirror selfies and must say, she looks gorgeous in the happy photos. Sharing the images, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Friends, food and travel,” and tagged stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. Reacting to the post: Shanaya’s father Sanjay wrote: “Love the 7th picture…European summer effect.” However, her mother Maheep Kapoor dropped some red heart emojis in the comment section and wrote: “Fun.”

On the work front, Shanaya will soon be making her big Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak and will be launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be seen sharing screen space with Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year.

Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.