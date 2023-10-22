‘Most special ever’: Ananya Panday wraps up shooting for her debut web series Call Me Bae

Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has given some laudable performances in the movies ever since her debut in 2019. She has been seen in many films that got her recognized as a talented artist. Now, the actress is all set to take over OTT with her upcoming show Call Me Bae. She recently wrapped up shooting for the show and posted a picture from the celebration.

Ananya Panday wraps up the shoot for her OTT debut show Call Me Bae

After taking over the big screen with movies like Pati Patni Aur Wo, Gehraiyaan, and Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday is ready to rock the web space. The actress is all set to debut with her maiden project, Call Me Bae.

Taking to Instagram, the actress announced that the team has finally wrapped up shooting for the show. Ananya Panday shared a picture of a delicious-looking cake decked with fresh berries and had "Season wrap. Ho gaya bae!" penned on it. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “The most special ever” with multiple red-heart emojis.

Take a look:

Earlier, the Liger actress has also expressed her emotions as the project’s shoot was approaching an end. Posting a pic of her from the shoot of Call Me Bae on her Instagram story, the actress penned, “#CallMeBae, From day 05 to day 55 all the feels for our last day tomorrow”.

More about Call Me Bae

The web show has an impressive ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan, Neelam Kothari, Vir Das, and Siddharth Bhardwaj, among many others. It showcases the struggle of a billionaire fashionista trying hard to fend for herself.

Ananya Panday’s work front

In her short career, Ananya Panday has tasted success and failure in equal measures. However, currently, she is riding on the success of her comedy movie Dream Girl 2. In the movie, Ananya shared the screen with ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role while Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa were seen in supportive characters. Apart from Call Me Bae, she is also looking forward to the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Two other projects, Control and Shankara are also in her kitty.

