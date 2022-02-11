Most talented dynamic duo: Ananya Panday appreciates Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra & writer Ayesha DeVitre

Gehraiyaan's creators stunned the audience on Thursday by releasing it on the OTT platform hours before its official release date. Fans hurried to binge-watch Shakun Batra's magnificent masterpiece as soon as the bomb was dropped. As promised, Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Ananya Panday, is a story about love, trust, betrayal, and complicated relationships. The film was launched on Amazon Prime, and the early reviews have been positive. Everything in the movie has won the hearts of the fans and other fellow celebs, whether it's the title tune or the scenes, and they can't get enough of the star cast.

The past couple of days, the entire star cast of Gehraiyaan was quite busy in the promotional activities of the movie. On Thursday, among all the Gehraiyaan fan art and renditions and celeb reviews that Ananya Panday on her Instagram, she also squeezed in a sweet appreciation post for people who created Gehraiyaan's director Shakun Batra and writer Ayesha DeVitre. She put up an adorable picture of the two. Along with the pic, she wrote ‘Appreciation post for u two!!!! Thank u for the love, patience and belief’. Moreover, she also added, ‘The most talented dynamic duo - Gehraiyaan is your baby’. Ending the note on a sweet note, she wrote, ‘Congratulations on turning 9 today here's to 90 more.’

Check her story HERE

Speaking of Gehraiyaan, several celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Soni Razdan, Sanya Malhotra, and others who attended the screening reviewed the movie and praised the star cast. Apart from Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya, Gehraiyaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. Directed by Shakun Batra, the complex relationship drama is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

