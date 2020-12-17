Most Tweeted Indian Music Artists of 2020: Himanshi Khurana, Thaman S and Armaan Malik are top 3

Celebrities such as Himanshi Khurana, Thaman S and Armaan Malik are the top three Most Tweeted Indian Music Artists of this year.

The year 2020 has proved to be one of the most difficult years, owing to COVID 19 pandemic that has hit the entire world. Bollywood stars too have faced many ups and downs. Amid this, many celebrities have ruled headlines too. As this year is about to end, Twitter has revealed the most tweeted about Indian music artists. Surprisingly by beating A-Listers, Punjabi singer and actor Himanshi Khurana has topped the list and has become the most mentioned Indian music artist of this year.

Himanshi, who is already a popular face in the Pollywood industry, became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Post her exit from the reality show, the Punjabi artist grabbed headlines for her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. She has also featured in many Punjabi music videos of late including Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar to name a few. The famous star has been actively working these days and has collaborated with many renowned Punjabi singers for music videos. Besides, she also trended on Twitter shortly after she tested positive for Covid-19. Her ardent fans have flooded the microblogging site with their get well soon wishes.

Thaman S has secured the second position on the list. He was lauded on Twitter for his work in Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, especially for the track Butta Bomma. He also enjoyed a super special fan moment on the microblogging site this year when he was followed back by superstar Pawan Kalyan.

Check out the picture below:

Notably, singer Armaan Malik, who is known for his soulful voice, bags the third spot on the list. The 25-year-old singer has given many popular songs to Bollywood. Recently, he made his English song debut this year with Control. The Sab Tera hit-maker is also the first Indian singer to feature on the Spotify Billboard in New York’s Times Square. His fondness for K-pop music also made him one of Twitter’s favourites.

Meanwhile, Canadian singer Justin Bieber, American singer Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are the most mentioned global music artists of this year.

Also Read: Most Tweeted Web Series of 2020 in India: Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 2, Money Heist and Sushmita Sen's Aarya

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×