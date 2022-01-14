Like mother, like daughter: Hema Malini and Esha Deol mark Pongal 2022 as they cook traditional dish.

The beginning of every year in India brings along with it a host of harvest festivals that are marked across the country. From Lohri and Bihu to Pongal and Makar Sankranti, Indians celebrate these festivals with great fervour. On Friday, we got a glimpse of the same as veteran actress Hema Malini shared a snap of herself celebrating the festival of Pongal.

As part of the festival's celebrations, Hema cookd the traditional pongal which is a dish made of rice and lentil porridge. Sharing her photo, Hema Malini captioned it, "Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home #pongal #happypongal #festiveseason."

The actress' daughter Esha Deol followed in her footsteps as she also cooked Pongal,. Sharing a video of herself in the kitchen, Esha Deol wished her fans and followers and revealed that making sweet Pongal is a family tradition. Sharing the video, Esha wrote, "As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids & we all love screaming together “ polgalo pongal “ as it’s being cooked. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones. stay blessed. #pongal #pongalopongal #happypongal #happymakarsankranti #happybihu #happyuttarayan."

Take a look at Hema Malini's post below:

Click here to watch Esha Deol's Pongal video!

