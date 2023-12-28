Mother India child actor Sajid Khan passes away following battle with cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Indian film industry has seen many actors who have left a mark on the minds of cinema lovers. One among them was veteran actor Sajid Khan. He was well-known for playing the role of young Sunil Dutt in the iconic movie Mother India. But sadly, the acclaimed actor passed away last week.

Mother India child actor Sajid Khan passes

The Indian film industry lost another gem, actor Sajid Khan on December 22. As per his son Sameer, the actor, who was in his early 70s, was battling cancer. But sadly, he lost his battle against cancer and left for his heavenly abode. Sameer told PTI, “He had been battling cancer for a while. He passed away on Friday.”

Sameer further shared that after being away from the limelight and being inactive in the industry, the Mother India actor took to philanthropy and settled in Kerala with his second wife.

“My father was adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber and fostered by filmmaker Mehboob Khan. He was not active in films for a while and was mostly involved in philanthropy. He used to come to Kerala quite often and he liked it here, remarried, and settled here,” Sameer shared.

Sajid Khan’s work front

The late actor began his career as a child actor in 1955 with the film Mother India, directed by Mehboob Khan. He is also credited with having worked in movies like Son of India, Maya, The Unmade Films, The Singing Filipina, My Funny Girl, Savera, Mahatma and the Mad Boy, Do Number Ke Ameer, Zindagi Aur Toofan, Mandir Masjid and Dahshat, some of which were internationally acclaimed. His last film was Heat and Dust in the year 1983.

According to his website, the deceased actor has worked with many prominent personalities in his career including Mehboob Khan, Nargis, Alan and Maurice King, Dick Clark, Sally Field, Shashi Kapoor, the Ramsey Brothers, Sal Mineo, R.D. Burman, Nora Aunor, Clint Walker, Jay North, Barbara Stanwyck, Merv Griffin, Donald O'Connor, Stu Phillips, Tina Revilla, Kiran Kumar, Yogita Bali, Nutan, Ismail Merchant and James Ivory.

