Mother’s Day 2020: Kajol opens up on being a mum to Nysa and Yug & REVEALS why they haven’t watched her films

Ahead of Mother’s Day 2020, Kajol spoke about her relationship with her children Nysa and Yug. The Dilwale star also revealed that her kids haven’t watched any of her films.

Among the most popular Bollywood mothers, Kajol is the superstar who has fairly juggled across her work life and kids, Nysa and Yug. The diva has managed to work as well as raise both her children with actor like a pro and that is what leaves fans amazed. Having worked in Bollywood for almost 2 decades, Kajol has always managed to impress her fans with the way she takes care of her kids Nysa and Yug in public and also how she is acing at managing work and personal life.

However, despite being a part of several films over the years and being a female superstar, Kajol recently revealed that both her kids Nysa and Yug haven’t watched her films. Yes, in an interaction ahead of Mother’s Day with Hindustan Times, the Tanhaji star shared that both Nysa and Yug haven’t watched any of her films. She even revealed why this is so. Kajol said that Nysa and Yug love watching films but haven’t seen hers for 2 reasons. She said one of them is that she doesn’t think she has done enough of them and the other she revealed that her kids think she cries too much.

Kajol shared, “Both my kids love to watch films but haven’t seen many of mine. Firstly, because I haven’t made that many, and secondly, according to them, I cry too much and I make them cry too.” Talking about what she felt when she became a mum, Kajol said that she wanted to ace it from the word go. Kajol said, “When I became a mum, my first thought was that I just could not fail. I knew that this was one test I was going to ace… as this really was a question of life and wasted life.”

The Dilwale star even went on to reveal that being a mother to Nysa and Yug has impacted her life positively. Kajol shared that being a mother to Nysa and Yug made her a better person and actor. She said, “My children make me want to be a better person and sometimes a more fun one. Being a mum added a lot to who I was, and it has only made me a better actor.”

Well, we already know how much Kajol dotes on her kids Nysa and Yug as she keeps sharing adorable photos of them on social media. Be it their family vacays or just casual time at home, Kajol never leaves a stone unturned in expressing her love for Nysa and Yug. Recently, on Nysa’s birthday, Kajol shared an adorable birthday wish for her daughter. Also, when Ajay Devgn released his song Thahar Ja, she proudly shared how Yug had been the assistant director of the same at the tender age of 9. Among the Bollywood moms, Kajol surely has won hearts of people and continues to do so.

