Mother’s Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kajol, Bollywood moms who continue to slay like a pro at work & home

Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kajol, Jaya Bachchan to Kirron Kher, all these working moms of Bollywood have always gone beyond the status of being star wives and proved their mettle in the industry. Here is a list of some of the super moms of the industry.

Being a mother is the most joyous moment in the lives of all women. Well, the set of roles gets doubled if someone is a working professional too for all the obvious reasons. Needless to say, all women end up fulfilling their duties and responsibilities without having compromised with the protective shield towards their children. Today, in this section we will be talking about the working mothers of Bollywood who we can say have gone beyond the star wife's status.

Well, one can imagine the fact that it’s not easy to always be in the spotlight like many of our beloved B-town actresses do. They not only have to focus on their career but also have to look after their children and save them from all the unnecessary attention given by the media, public or paparazzi. This is definitely a tough job and we should take a moment here to appreciate all the working mothers of the film industry who have been doing their duties efficiently.

Here we will be talking about some of the most popular working moms of the Bollywood film industry who have served as an inspiration for many other women in the country. They are maintaining a perfect balance between their personal and professional lives which is worth lauding for. Not only that but these women have a separate, unique identity and are not overshadowed by their already famous partners or parents. Pinkvilla highlights the most well-known working mothers of the industry who have excelled in their careers and have been doing great in their personal lives too.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veere Di Wedding actress was already born into a well-known family where most of the members were already associated with Bollywood one way or the other. When Kareena got married to , many people thought that her career has ended. However, the stunning diva not only made an amazing comeback to films but is now the doting mom the cute little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who is an all-time favourite of the paparazzi.

The former Miss World is considered to be one of the most popular celebrity moms in Bollywood. Aishwarya is the daughter-in-law of the famous Bachchan family which brings her to the spotlight most of the time. The Ponniyin Selvan actress has, however, always maintained a unique identity and still continues to be one of the most bankable celebs. Her appearances at the red carpet with daughter are definitely unmissable.

Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe is currently a doting single mother of two beautiful girls Renee and Alisah. Despite being away from movies for some time, Sushmita still managed to stay in the limelight, courtesy her inspiring lifestyle and utter beauty. Ardent fans of the actress were quite excited when she announced her comeback in a web series a few days back.

Twinkle Khanna

Although Twinkle’s last movie was the 2000 action drama, Mela, she still hogs the limelight for her witty social media posts and unique style sense. And the best part is that she is now a popular author too apart from being a doting mother to Aarav and .

Kajol

Considered to be one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the Bollywood film industry, Kajol has maintained a separate status quo despite being ’s wife. She has always been a protective mom to Nysa and Yug and multiple instances prove the same.

She is probably the only woman who is not associated with acting but can still give all the B-town actresses a run for the money with her popularity. has always applauded Gauri for being with him right from the beginning. Moreover, the doting mother of Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam is an interior designer too.

Neena Gupta

The promising actress is known for showcasing her acting prowess in every single movie she has acted in. Neena Gupta is a proud mom to popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The two women have carved a niche for themselves in the Bollywood film industry through a lot of hard work and dedication.

Neha Dhupia

The former Miss India tied the knot with Angad Bedi back in 2018. She is now a doting mother to the little munchkin Mehr. However, Neha is still making it big in her career and has been a part of not only movies but also one of the most popular reality shows in India.

This article will remain incomplete if we do not mention the name of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. Despite being to Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Ji has always gone beyond the status of being a star wife. She is also the proud mother of the very talented Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Kirron Kher

She is an epitome for all working moms and serves as an inspiration for everyone. Apart from being an actress, Kirron Kher is also a reality show host and a noted politician of the country.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×