Mother’s Day 2021: Aishwarya Rai shares a portrait of motherhood with Aaradhya & a lovely pic with her parents

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartwarming picture displaying motherhood with Aaradhya Bachchan and a beautiful picture with her parents celebrating Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is perhaps the most auspicious one and Bollywood celebrities did not miss out on the opportunity to express the gratitude and love they have for their mom. Aishwarya Rai, who is a proud mother of shared the most beautiful portrait of motherhood in a picture. Much younger Aaradhya is resting on Aishwarya’s arms like a little baby bird in her mother’s nest. The image is heartwarming as Aaradhya is comfortably resting in the safest place, her mother’s arms and Aishwarya is lying with her eyes closed and a serene look on her face.

Aishwarya captioned the picture by writing, “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, UNCONDITIONALLY” with a heart emoji to go along with it. Fans have reacted wonderfully to the image in the comment section with the outpouring love for both mother and daughter. Aishwarya’s Instagram is like a library of phenomenal family pictures from the time gone by and all the latest outings. She often posts pictures with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, and other family members from their gatherings, holidays, and glimpses of personal lives.

Take a look at the post:

Aishwarya, who comes from a non-filmy background born to regular people of Karnataka often shares wonderful pictures of her parents. She posted a beautiful one from a family gathering with her parents standing by their side and Aaradhya in her arms. The picture is a tribute to herself being a mother and showing gratitude for her mother on Mother’s Day. She captioned the picture by writing, “Love of my life”.

Credits :Aishwarya Rai Instagram

