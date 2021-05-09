Mother’s Day 2021: Amrita Singh is a 'Baby Bear, Mumma Bear’ for Sara Ali Khan in THIS adorable pic; SEE HERE

Sara Ali Khan wished her mother by sharing an adorable picture on her Instagram. She is seen hugging her mother tightly.

It’s a special day for all the mothers today. A day May 9 is marked for them especially. On this day people try to make their mothers feel good by treating them. Celebrities are sharing pictures and videos of their mothers. Sara Ali Khan, who shares a strong bond with her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh, also shared a picture of them on her Instagram handle. Her feed is already filled with mother-daughter moments and we have often heard her saying how much she loved her mother.

Today she shared an adorable picture of her mother and herself and captioned it as ‘aby Bear, Mumma Bear.. We together are the perfect pair…My love for her will never compare…To any love or any care..And therefore today this hug I share.#happymothersday.” And we can’t agree more. They are the perfect pair. In the picture, both are seen sitting on a motorbike and hugging each other tightly amid snow-clad mountains. The picture looks like from their Jammu and Kashmir trip.

The Kedarnath actress is seen wearing pink coloured jacked while her mother is wearing black coloured jacked. They are tightly holding each other. Fans are dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. She has completed the shooting of the film. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is likely to release on August 6, 2021. Apart from this, she reportedly also a part of Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Also Read: Sonu Sood calls Sara Ali Khan 'hero' for inspiring youth; Thanks her for helping his foundation amid COVID 19

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×