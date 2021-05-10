Mother’s Day 2021: Gauri Khan drops beautiful pictures with mom; Says ‘Strength of a mother is like no other’

Gauri Khan shared two gorgeous pictures with her mother on her Instagram with a wonderful caption as she expresses love and gratitude.

Mother’s Day serves as a beautiful occasion for people to show love to those who gave them birth and loves them enormously. Bollywood celebrities including , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and Rajkummar Rao amongst others wished a happy mother’s day to their mommy dearest. also shared a montage of two lovely pictures of her mother with her and expressed gratitude. Some of Gauri’s friends and celebrities Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey also reacted to the picture in the comment section pouring love by putting multiple heart emojis.

Gauri was born and brought up in Delhi with her family and did not shift to Mumbai till after her marriage with superstar . In an interview, Gauri had mentioned that initially her parents did not approve of Shah Rukh immediately but now he is like a son to them and they call him regarding anything important. Gauri wrote a wonderfully poetic caption, “The strength of a mother is like no other. Stay safe and calm.” Her caption perfectly describes the ultimate position of a mother in a person’s life.

Take a look at the post:

Gauri is a mother to three children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam. Suhana is currently studying films and will soon be making her foray into the industry. In an interview with David Letterman, SRK revealed that perhaps Aryan won’t be joining the films as an actor nor thus he thinks Aryan has it in him to become an actor of a high caliber. Perhaps he will be designing his career as a storyteller.

Also Read| When Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan made stylish appearances and headed for lunch in New York; See Pic

Credits :Gauri Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×