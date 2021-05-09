  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mother’s Day 2021: Shahid Kapoor looks back on his 'unique' bond with mum Neliima Azeem with heartfelt post

Shahid Kapoor shares an unseen rare picture of his mother on mother’s day.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: May 9, 2021 11:25 am
Shahid Kapoor wishes his mother Mother’s Day 2021: Shahid Kapoor looks back on his 'unique' bond with mum Neliima Azeem with heartfelt post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Today everyone is celebrating mother’s day and giving gifts to her to make her feel more special. Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating this day and wishing their mothers. They are sharing old and unseen pictures of their mothers and even penning down special notes for them. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is not much active on social media, today shared an unseen picture of his mother Neliima Azeem, and wished her mother’s day. He even wrote along with a post for her and thanked her for everything.

Sharing a younger picture of his mother on his official Instagram handle, he mentioned how his mother has raised him and taught so many life lessons. “Happy Mother’s Day. She is always the wind beneath our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world,” he wrote. The actor also wrote about his bond with his mother and how it has evolved with time.

Shahid Kapoor is the son of Neliima Azeem and Pankaj Kapoor. Both are veteran actors and are now divorced. The couple has moved on and got married again in life. In the comment section, the Jab We Met actor’s brother Ishaan Khatter also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Take a look at his post here:

Recently, the veteran actress had opened up on her failed marriage with Pankaj Kapoor and had said that divorce didn’t have much impact on her. 

Also Read: Neliima Azeem talks about divorce with Pankaj; Says ‘It didn’t make such a huge difference’ to Shahid Kapoor

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

You may like these
Neliima Azeem talks about divorce with Pankaj; Says ‘It didn’t make such a huge difference’ to Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's daughter Misha pens a letter to grandma Neliima; Ishaan says 'dadi is gonna cry'
Neliima Azeem says Mira is not a 'brat'; Credits Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter for learning from her pitfalls
Mira Rajput hilariously mocks Shahid Kapoor for being untidy and asks fans ‘Are all men like this?’
Throwback: Here’s what Mira Rajput did before taking the ‘most important steps’ of her life with Shahid Kapoor
Throwback: When Shahid Kapoor admitted his fights with Mira Rajput last as long as 15 days
close